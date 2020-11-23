Judge: Notorious eyecare fraudster’s threats are continuing

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a notorious fraudster who ripped off online eyeglass customers nationwide as he made gruesome threats against some of them seems to be continuing his pattern of nasty menacing. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said Monday that he believes Vitaly Borker was behind threats directed at a former business partner who helped prosecutors. The judge commented as he sentenced Borker’s co-defendant, Michael Voller, to time served. Prosecutors vouched for Voller’s remorse and helpful cooperation. Gardephe said a recent message delivered to one of Voller’s friends seemed consistent with messages Borker has sent. The judge said the message contained the call-in number to hear Monday’s sentencing and urged everyone to pray for a harsh sentence.