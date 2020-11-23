Local pork producers benefit from record high exports

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - According to new report from the U.S. Meat Export Federation, 2020 will go down as a record year for pork exports.

More pork than ever is being shipped overseas to markets like China and Japan.

In September, pork exports were up 10 percent compared to the same time last year, with the value topping $560 million dollars.

Local farmers said this is needed in a difficult production year due to the pandemic.

Earlier in 2020, COVID-19 shut down meat production plants in the spring causing many farmers to have more product than they could sell.

Adams County pork producer Rany Sims said the extra demand from other countries saved some farmers from losing out and they want this trend to continue.

“Our goal is that we want to be a supplier of pork for the rest of the world. We would like to sell that 30 or 35 percent of our production to the rest of the world,” Sims said.

Sims said high U.S. export can be attributed to healthy swine herds and fast production facilities.