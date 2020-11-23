Mahomes hits Kelce in last minute, Chiefs edge Raiders 35-31

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds to play, and the Kansas City Chiefs avenged their only loss in the last 12 months with a 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes passed for 348 yards and led two go-ahead scoring drives in the frantic fourth quarter for the defending Super Bowl champions, who split their season series with Las Vegas in dramatic fashion. Derek Carr passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders, who got a 1-yard TD catch by Jason Witten with 1:43 left.