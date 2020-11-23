Mississippi hunting stand accident kills North Carolina teen

IUKA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a North Carolina teen died when his hunting stand turned and he fell onto his rifle barrel. WTVA-TV reports that Tishomingo County coroner Mack Wilemon identifies him as 17-year-old Justin Lee Smith of Supply, North Carolina. He says Smith was in a ladder stand Saturday afternoon in the northwest part of the county near the Alcorn County line. According to Wilemon, the stand apparently turned to one side and Smith fell 10 feet onto the rifle barrel and was impaled. He says Smith was able to call 911 on his cellphone, but died shortly afterward. A state wildlife agent is investigating.