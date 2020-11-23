Nearly 6,500 people tested for COVID-19 in Adams County in one week

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Long lines continue for COVID-19 testing in Adams county.

Nearly 6,500 people were tested for COVID-19 in the first week of the Adams County Rapid Detection and Isolation Plan.

Local health officials say they're on track to reach their goal of 20,000 to 30,000 tests.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch says 662 people tested positive for COVID-19 last week, many of whom didn't show any symptoms.



Welch says 13-percent of people who tested positive were asymptomatic.

He says that why it's crucial for people to get tested.

"Get tested. If you're asymptomatic and have a runny nose and don't think you got it, check because you know you don't want to spread it," Welch added.



He says the community will start to see testing expand to other sites in an effort to give people more options to get tested.

Welch stresses to register before your arrive for testing to keep the flow of traffic moving, lower wait times, and faster contact tracing.

The county will offer testing at two other drive thru locations this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tomorrow at Unity High School in Mendon at 4-25 WEST Collins Street.

And Wednesday at the Mt. Sterling Emergency Services Building at 8-35 Route 24 West.