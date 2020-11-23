Nearly 700 mostly Chicago-area nursing home workers striking

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly 700 nursing home workers have walked off the job at 11 mostly Chicago-area Infinity Healthcare Management facilities, saying they won’t return until the company offers them higher wages and safer working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic that’s hit nursing homes hard. Striking workers and representatives of their union, SEIU Healthcare Illinois, stood outside nursing homes in Cicero, Maywood and Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood as their strike began Monday morning. They recounted a list of grievances against Infinity, including a lack of hazard pay and insufficient personal protective equipment amid the pandemic. Representatives of Infinity Healthcare Management could not be immediately reached Monday morning for comment.