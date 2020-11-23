New York state sues Buffalo diocese over priest misconduct

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and two former church leaders, accusing them of covering up allegations of sexual misconduct against predatory priests. The civil suit filed Monday alleges the diocese, former Bishop Richard Malone and an auxiliary bishop sheltered and improperly financially supported accused priests by letting them retire or go on medical leave when they should have reported them to the Vatican. Attorney General Letitia James says the civil lawsuit follows a two-year investigation. The diocese says it is reviewing the claims.