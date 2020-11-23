Oklahoma man sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A northwestern Oklahoma man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for trying to have the boyfriend of a former employee killed in Oklahoma City. Court documents show 71-year-old Vernon Wayne Brock of Alva was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City to 87 months in prison. Brock admitted in a signed plea agreement that in November 2019 he offered $5,000 to a former business partner in Maize, Kansas, to have the unidentified man killed after the former employee ended a sexual relationship with Brock.