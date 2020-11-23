Pike County, Illinois, courthouse closed for in-person court after positive COVID-19 tests
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Pike County Illinois Courthouse will be closed this week for all in-person court due to some employees testing positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff David Greenwood.
The sheriff stated that offices will remain open with limited staff, but visitors must have an appointment to enter the building.
Sheriff Greenwood stated payments to the Circuit Clerk's Office can be made at the security area.