QFD to kick off annual Keep the Wreaths Red Program

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Fire Department announced Monday, it would be kicking off its annual, “Keep the Wreaths Read” program this Wednesday.

Chief Joe Henning stated Quincy Fire Department, Ameren– Illinois, and Refreshment Services Pepsi will all display a wreath with red bulbs. Every time there is a structure fire during this period of time, a bulb on each wreath will be changed from red to white. The goal is to, “Keep the Wreaths Red” during the holiday season.

Chief Henning added the program is designed to keep the citizens of Quincy thinking about fire safety during the holiday season. Simple things such as keeping cooking fires attended, limiting the use of extension cords, and keeping your Christmas tree watered are things that will help ensure a fire safe home.

Chief Joe Henning stated the program will run until midnight on January 1.

For additional holiday fire safety tips, click here.