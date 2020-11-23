Slick roads in Missouri impact early holiday travel

HANNIBA, Mo. (WGEM) -- MoDOT wasted no time in deploying plows in some places to deal with the snow and rain.

The snow caught some of these drivers off guard in Hannibal as it started to fall around five, but as they head out they say safety is key.

Hannibal-LaGrange University Student Garrett Welschmeyer said as he headed home early for Thanksgiving he had to deal with ice that had built up on his car.

With the threat of that ice building up on the roads, too, he said he's going to take it slow.

"Sure, just be safe, I mean, it is going to be icy it's going to be cold, bouncing right back between that 32 degrees so you don't really know it's gonna freeze over if it's going to be slushy and so I mean, I'm playing I wipe my headlights off to make sure I see good people see me good," said Welschmeyer.

The initial snow quickly became rain as the night went on.

MoDOT officials said their crews are ready to go if need be, and they're monitoring slick spots, but they said it's always important to check your travel map before you go anywhere.