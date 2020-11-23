Trucks keep striking Missouri overpass, over and over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Despite the warning signs and flashing lights, trucks just can’t seem to stop hitting a Kansas City, Missouri, overpass. The Kansas City Star reports that the bridge on Independence Avenue is struck so often that it has its own satirical Facebook page. The bridge has just 12 feet of clearance, not quite enough for today’s box trucks and tractor trailers whose drivers too often don’t realize their rigs are just a little too tall to make it. The Kansas City Terminal Railway Company owns the bridge and says it gets hit about twice a month.