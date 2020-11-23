Virus restrictions lead Norwegian champ to drop Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner says he won’t defend his title at next year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race because of restrictions and uncertainty over travel during the coronavirus pandemic. He told The Associated Press on Monday that he can’t find a way to get his dogs to Alaska. Earlier this year, he was stuck in Alaska for months after winning the world’s most famous sled dog race because travel was restricted as the pandemic took hold. While Waerner says he won’t participate, the 1,000-mile race across the rugged Alaska terrain is still scheduled to start March 7. Organizers say they haven’t decided on logistics yet.