Wet Start to the Week

The Winter Weather Advisories that were issued for the Missouri counties across the Tri-State have been cancelled.

A large area of moisture well ahead of a developing warm front has moved through the Tri-States. This moisture is what brought some areas close to 1"-2" of snow, especially in Northern Missouri. Through the overnight hours Monday night the wintry mix will gradually begin to change to all rain.

The low pressure system associated with the warm front is developing out over the Rockies and will push East during the day Tuesday. There remains a chance of showers throughout the day Tuesday, but the heaviest rain threat looks to be Tuesday evening. Temperatures will gradually warm to near 50 degrees Tuesday night and could reach into the mid 50's on Wednesday. Some residual rain showers will remain across the Tri-States during the day Wednesday before skies clear Wednesday night. It's not impossible that there could be some rumbles of thunder embedded in some of the showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Skies will start out sunny for Thanksgiving with clouds gradually building in Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the low 50's. A weak and dry cold front will move through Thursday night. That front will act to bring temperatures down to near 50 on Friday and mid to upper 40's for the weekend. There is a slight chance of showers next weekend, although recent model runs have begun to show more dry air in place instead.