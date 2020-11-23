Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Northeast Missouri

(WGEM) -- On Monday the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Northeast Missouri.

Scotland and Clark Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties are under the advisory until 9 p.m.

NWS reported that snow accumulations up to one inch with some sleet was possible and warned that hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Marisa Ellison with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said they were currently monitoring the situation on the western edge of the district.

She said crews were monitoring bridges and overpasses around Macon county and relaying information back on conditions.

Ellison said local MoDOT crews would mobilize if anything substantial was reported back.

The Winter Weather Advisory is currently scheduled until 9 p.m.

