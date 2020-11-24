100 families receive free bags of Thanksgiving meals in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -- 100 families in Quincy don't have to go without a Thanksgiving meal thanks to a local church and grocery store.



The Broadway Hy-Vee in Quincy partnered with the Lutheran Church of Saint John to put together Thanksgiving dinners and deliver them to families in need on Tuesday.

Store Director, Steve Labs says the meals include corn, beans, potatoes, stuffing mix and a voucher for a turkey, pie and dinner rolls.

"It's probably important in every area, with the conditions we are in today. We felt that Hy-Vee was going to give back to the community and this is one way we do that," Labs said..



He says the church distributed the meals to Saint James Lutheran school and Quincy Public Schools.

"Our hope is that we can get a lot of these distributed today this afternoon on Tuesday. If we have any left over we distribute those tomorrow, but most all of them are already accounted for," Saint Johns Lutheran Church Open Hands Volunteer, Steve Barteau said.

Barteau said families need to return the vouchers to Hy-Vee in order to get the turkey, pie and rolls.