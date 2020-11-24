International flyers may soon need to get virus vaccinations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — International air travel could come booming back next year but with a new rule: Travelers to certain countries must be vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can fly. Encouraging news about vaccine development has given airlines and nations hope they may soon be able to revive suspended flight routes and dust off lucrative tourism plans. But countries in Asia and the Pacific are determined not to let their hard-won gains against the virus evaporate. Australia, South Korea and New Zealand have all managed to minimize the spread of the virus, and a big part of their containment efforts has focused on keeping infectious people out.