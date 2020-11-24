Biden signals stark shift with new national security team

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has introduced his selections for his national security team.

It’s his first substantive offering of how he’ll shift from President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies by relying on a slate of foreign policy and national security experts from the Democratic establishment to serve as some of his most important advisers.

Biden’s Washington veterans all have ties to former President Barack Obama’s administration as the president-elect has sought to deliver a clear message about his desire to reestablish a more predictable engagement from the United States on the global stage.

Biden said his team “reflects the fact that America is back.”

Here’s a list of the selections Biden announced:

Antony Blinken , Secretary of State nominee

, Secretary of State nominee Alejandro Mayorkas , Homeland Security Secretary nominee

, Homeland Security Secretary nominee Avril Haines , Director of National Intelligence nominee

, Director of National Intelligence nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield , UN Ambassador nominee

, UN Ambassador nominee Jake Sullivan , National Security Adviser nominee

, National Security Adviser nominee John Kerry, Climate Envoy nominee

By MATTHEW LEE and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press