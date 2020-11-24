Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 24, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dorthy Limkeman

Eleanor Sears

Tiffany Grace

Joan Parkhill

Jess Deters Gaudian

G.G. Beckman

Susan Kill

Todd Dixon

Cameron Bergman

Kate Curry

Jay Hainline

Jessica Deters Gaudian

Danilee Breckenkamp

Makenna Smith

Marjorie Graff

Butch Ditto

Jon Maestas

Ben McDonald

ANNIVERSARIES

William & Dorcas Kraemer

Ed & Cinda Selby

Tom & Joan Barnes