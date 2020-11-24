Couple married 50 years die together in Missouri crash

A couple married 50 years died together when a tractor-trailer hit head on the SUV they were in on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County in Missouri. Authorities identified them as 72-year-old Leonard Wayne Byrd and 66-year-old Rebecca Joyce Byrd, both of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. The couple died Monday at the scene of the five-vehicle crash, which occurred when tractor-trailer rear-ended a vehicle then plowed through a cable barrier and went into incoming traffic.