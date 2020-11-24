Germany warns of anti-Semitism among lockdown protests

BERLIN (AP) — A German government official has warned that anti-Semitism is emerging as a common position among people protesting pandemic lockdown measures who come from widely differing political backgrounds. Felix Klein says hatred against Jews in Germany has increased during the coronavirus pandemic. Klein was appointed in 2018 to head the government’s efforts to combat anti-Semitism. He said Tuesday that anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have been spread by people who believe in alternative healing, peace campaigners as well as by Germany’s far-right scene that use the protests to mobilize supporters.