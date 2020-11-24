Gloomy, Rainy Day Ahead

We are starting off our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. So it's not as cold as Monday morning. We are also waking up to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. These showers will continue to lift northward through the morning. Later in the afternoon, it looks like we'll see a brief lull in the rain shower activity. It will still be cloudy though. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s. However, a few locations, such as Hannibal and Pittsfield, could hit 50. More rain showers and possibly even some thunderstorms will arrive in the evening and into the night. This rain is expected to be widespread, so everyone should get rain.

As we head into Wednesday, most of the widespread overnight rain is expected to move east before the cold front itself arrives. However, a low pressure system almost directly overhead and a cold front moving through, we could still have a few scattered showers. Mainly in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the mid 50s.