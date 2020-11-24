Hospital Report: Nov. 24, 2020

DEATHS

Shirley J. Llewellyn, 83, of Clayton, died at 7:32 p.m. Monday (November 23, 2020) at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton.

Claude "Bruce" Embree, 84, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:40 am, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Clarence Care Center in Clarence, Missouri. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

LeRoy Vance, 77, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:20 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Donald S. Forshee, 85, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:15 AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.