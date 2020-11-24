How to prevent clogged drain during busiest time for plumbers

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Local plumber Chip Miller from Roto Rooter Plumbing says the week of Thanksgiving is one of their busiest times of the year.

The most common problems are clogged sink drains and broken garbage disposals. Plumbers at Roto Rooter in Quincy say the the solution is easy, when in doubt throw it out.

They say putting common items including bones, grease and egg shells down the garbage disposal can lead to expensive repairs. For a full list of items that should never be put down your garbage disposal, click here.

Plumbers say clogged toilets and showers can also put a damper on people’s holiday celebrations.

Workers at Roto Rooters say it’s important to recognize theses problems early. Theys ay if water is going down your drain slowly, or your toilet is only partially flushing that is the time to call a plumber.

Plumbers say wait times for repairs are often longer on holidays and emergency calls can cost hundreds of problems depending on the repair needed.