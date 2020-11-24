Israeli leader tells convicted spy: ‘We’re waiting for you’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s. In the call Tuesday, Netanyahu told Pollard that “we’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther. Netanyahu’s office released excerpts of the videotaped conversation.