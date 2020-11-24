Lee County approves digital radio upgrade

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- The Lee County Board of Supervisors approved a $6 million bond to upgrade the county's radio system to a new digital system at their meeting Tuesday morning.

First responders said their current system is so poor, they've had to use bystanders cell phones to reach dispatch because their radios didn't not work.

Supervisors said while $6 million is no small amount, it needed to get done and a countywide levy was the best way to do it.

"Our levy goes all over the county so everyone is treated the same and we're not taxing people twice by doing it in the city and in the county so it just worked out good today," supervisors Rick Larkin said.

Supervisors say it will take roughly 18 months to get the new system to get up and running.