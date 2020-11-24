Lee County Health Department urges caution with celebrations

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- With Thanksgiving and holiday celebrations on the horizon, Lee County Health Department officials put out a reminder on Tuesday for people to protect themselves now and celebrate later.

Administrator Michelle Ross said in addition to wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands, people need to be careful of who they're celebrating with this year.

"If it's a gathering with your own household, that's ok to do but if it's people outside your household then it is a risky situation," she said. "It's a high risk situation actually."

Fort Madison officials announced they will kick off the holiday season on Friday with thee Parade of Lights, The Enchanted Forest, Black Friday Shopping and Mistletoe on Main.

Health department officials said those that plan on attending need to socially distance, wear masks and make sure they're not exposing themselves to the virus.

Ross said while the county added new cases today, the county did take a step in the right direction as the positivity rate did dipped below 20 percent.

"I think it's very important that people stay on target and not let their guard down", she said. "Now is the time to be moving in the right direction and decreasing transmission risk."

The Lee County Board of Supervisors also acknowledged the importance of staying safe, giving their support for a position statement the county board of health put out last week reminding people the county is in a public health crisis.