Main Danish news agency offline following hacking attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s biggest news agency that delivers text and photos to Danish media has been knocked offline following a hacking attack. As a precaution, the Copenhagen based agency shut down its servers, while its email and telephones were down. News was instead sent out via an emergency email system. It was unclear who was behind the attack and when the agency would be back online. Since 1866, Copenhagen-based Ritzau has distributed information and produced news for Danish media, organizations and companies.