Milwaukee County could complete recount as soon as Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee County spokesman says the recounting of the presidential election results in that county could be completed as soon as Wednesday and no later than Friday. The recount got off to a slow start as elections officials addressed a myriad of complaints from President Donald Trump’s attorneys and observers. County spokesman Brian Rothgery says that as of Tuesday the work was “very close to being back on schedule.” Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin but paid for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties, where the majority of Democratic votes were made. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell says the recount there is 36% complete and only “slightly behind schedule.” The counties must complete the recount by Dec. 1.