Partnership Against Hunger drive helps Hannibal residents

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- As the pandemic lingers on, more families are in need, but food pantries are also in need as the holiday's approach and the shelves start to empty.

The Partnership Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive provides that help.

Steve Yager is the Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank Regional Coordinator. He said this year the need is larger than ever.

"The need is great more people are on unemployment, more people are in need of our services and what we’re doing. So we as the food bank supply the food at no cost to our local partnering agencies"

Chad Douglas works in Donor Relations at the Salvation Army who receive donations from the Partnership Against Hunger.

He said it's all about working together.

"There is clearly a need here in Hannibal for homelessness and also hunger. as you can see out food pantry is not as fully stocked as we'd like it. so working together with those agencies like the northeast missouri food bank and douglas community services. and pooling our resources and working together as a team, really helps us deliver quality services tot he community."

Douglas said they're seeing the same faces but in different roles.

"People who might have donated to us in the past are now on the receiving ends of things. so we're seeing new people, new families coming in so the need is growing from there."

Yager said the main goal is to fill the shelves.

"We're getting ready to go into the winter months. And as I said we're seeing people that didn't think they'd ever need our services are standing in the lines in need of it."

The Salvation Army in Hannibal says any donation can help. Something a simple as a non-perishable item or even a monetary donation.

If you want to donate contact the Salvation Army of Hannibal at (573) 248-8008. Or donate to The Partnership Against Hunger at https://sharefoodbringhope.org/