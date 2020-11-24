Quincy garbage and recycling changes for Thanksgiving

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy officials announced on Tuesday there will be no garbage or recycling pick up on Thursday or Friday. In addition Monday routes will be moved to Tuesday.

City officials state Thursday's garbage and recycle routes will be picked up one day early on Wednesday and Friday's garbage and recycle routes will be picked up on the following Monday.

Officials added that Monday's routes will be delayed a day and will picked up on Tuesday along with the normal Tuesday route.

Evans Recycle reports it will pick up yard waste Thursday and Friday as normal.