Quincy Medical Group takes part in COVID-19 vaccine study

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Medical Group was chosen out of 100 other medical organizations to take part in a new study.

The study is being put on by AstraZeneca, who is developing the vaccine.

Family Medicine Specialist, Dr. Divya Batra says the goal is to keep those most vulnerable from contracting the virus and if contracted, keep people from experiencing severe illness.

"The whole goal is to try to administer these injections which is basically monoclonal antibodies and we are administering to the patients so that we can protect them from the COVID virus infection," Batra added.

She says the way it works, each patient that's qualified will be given two shots of the vaccine.

"We're going to give two injections. The first injection is given between day 1 and day 183 and the second injection is given from 184 up to day 366," Batra explained. "The patient can take both of these injections within a year span."

Batra says they'll be given these injections to people 18 years old or older.

She says trials will begin next week.

Batra says they're looking for patients who are at high risk for getting the virus.

That includes people living in assisted living facilities or nursing homes, people working in high-risk environments like healthcare workers and people with compromised immune systems.

Batra says QMG doctors will contact their patients that qualify for the study to take part.