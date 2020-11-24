Rural rapid testing Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of holiday in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- Rapid COVID-19 testing showed up in another part of the Tri-States Tuesday.

Knox county health officials said they took matters into their own hands to make it happen.

While they tested nowhere near the over 6,000 Adams county, IL did, health officials said every test counts.

Knox County Health Department officials said around 50 people were tested today and about 20% of those came back positive.

"We are not privy to community testing, there's been some in Scotland county Missouri, Adair, Marion," said Knox County Health Department Administrator Lori Moots-Clair, "we are just so small it's not a good use of the Missouri guard to come here and we know that."

Moots-Clair said that's why they applied for cares act funds to buy the tests.

She said testing is openly available to anyone in the county.

"We especially encourage those that think it's just allergies, it's just sinuses, we're going on to thanksgiving dinner tomorrow know what you got before you go and it's a good way to weed it out," said Moots-Clair.

One of those people tested today was Homecare Nurse Becky Sumption.

She said she's been tested three times.

"I was tested, I was negative again, and today again and yay I'm negative," said Sumption.

She said if it had come back positive, it might have changed her holiday plans later in the week.

"I think it's a good thing to be tested, it gives you peace of mind and if you are positive it certainly helps end the spread of that," said Sumption.

Moots-Clair said while they don't want to encourage gatherings, this testing can at least help people be informed.

"Although this is not a free pass to go do all the things we're recommending against, we hope people will come out and if in any doubt, get one of these community tests," said Moots-Clair.

Wednesday is the last day of drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing at the Knox County Health department from 8:30 to 11:30 A.M..

Knox county residents get their results by phone in about 30 minutes.

You will want to call ahead, that number is (660) 397-3396.

Regional emergency planners in Missouri sad they are also thinking beyond testing and gearing up for a vaccine

Emergency Planner Mason Alley who covers 9 Northeast Missouri counties said they are trying to slow the spread by asking you to be as careful as possible throughout the holiday season.

In the meantime he said local health departments are working on plans to give out the vaccine once its approved.

"Really evaluating what the capacity is to actually deliver those out to the general populace when the time should arrive that they are approved and ultimately there's enough stock to actually deliver those," said Alley.

Even as they distribute the vaccine Alley said it will not be an instant cure all.

He said it will take some time to get back to normal when it comes to mitigations.