Special election ordered to fill Fort Madison council seats

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Lee County officials have certified a petition for a special election to fill two Fort Madison city council seats, despite the fact the council had already filled the seats by appointment.

The council appointed Donna Amandus in the Third Ward and Tom Schulz in the Second Ward at their meeting on November 17.

Those seats were left vacant following the death of Bob Morawitz and the resignation of Tyler Miller.

Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said the council initially opted to appoint because of the time, money and safety concerns.

"The council's thought process there is it's expensive to have a special election and over the holidays it's very untimely and the uncomfortable reality of having an election during the COVID crisis," he said.

Mohrfeld said those interested in running need to come to city hall and fill out the required paperwork by 5:00 on December 4th.

He said paperwork is out on Schulz while Amandus has already returned hers.

Mohrfeld said the appointments do still stand and Amandus and Schulz will carry out their duties until the election results are determined.

"Whether they're successful in moving forward in that election or not, that does not void any of the decisions they made or any of their power as a council person in the interim," he said.