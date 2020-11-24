Storms possible across South, Midwest on eve of Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters say that severe weather — including tornadoes — will be possible across large parts of the South and Midwest just before Thanksgiving. The Storm Prediction Center says damaging winds will be the main threat on Wednesday, but a tornado or two will also be possible across the region. Forecasters say more than 21 million people will at a marginal risk of severe Wednesday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana. That includes several large metro areas including Indianapolis; Cincinnati; Louisville, Kentucky; and Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee.