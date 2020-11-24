UN, partners seek funds for Afghanistan at donors conference

GENEVA (AP) — Top officials including the U.N. secretary-general and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were taking part in a largely virtual pledging conference for Afghanistan, the latest effort to drum up aid and support for a country where Taliban fighters are making inroads against the government. The gathering in Geneva, co-hosted by Finland, was expected to draw diplomats, civil society advocates and international organizations from over 70 countries in the first such event in four years. It seeks to lay out objectives for the next four years and bring in billions to help the impoverished people of the conflict-scarred nation.