Wet Wednesday and Then a Dry Stretch

A warm front moved through part of the Tri-States Tuesday allowing for the southern counties to reach into the low 50's. That warm front will continue to slowly lift North as the developing area of low pressure inches closer to the area, bringing with it more rain. Some of the rain could be heavy. There may also be an embedded thunderstorm or two overnight and Wednesday morning. Rain chances will continue on the back side of the low Wednesday along with light Northwesterly winds. Skies will gradually clear out Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50's on Wednesday.

A weak high pressure sets up over the Tri-States on Thanksgiving allowing for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50's. A dry cold front will move through Thursday night which will knock temperatures back down into the upper 40's for the weekend.

There is still uncertainty with regard to the rain chances this weekend. Most models develop an area of low pressure that slides North from the Gulf of Mexico. Many models keep all of the rain to the East of the Tri-States, but a couple models do bring precip to the area. For now it is generally looking drier, but that could change. Either way, behind this system cooler air will move in for next week.