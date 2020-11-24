WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 23) Hannibal Pirates Play Host To Highland On The Prep Hardwood During Their 2020-21 Season Opener While Monroe City Lady Panthers Tip-Off Against Moberly
High School Basketball (Monday)
Boys
Highland 42
Hannibal 68
Girls
Highland 53
Hannibal 49
HHS Lady Cougars: Summer Goings (12 Pts)
Ansley Bringer (11 Pts)
Meleah Eisenberg (10 Pts)
Mobery Lady Spartans 57
Monroe City Lady Panthers 72
MC: Now (2-0) On The Season
National Football Leagie
Monday Night Football
Los Angeles Rams 27
Tampa Bay Bucs 24
Bucs Now (7-4) On The Season
Rams Improve To (7-3) With The Road Win