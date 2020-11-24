Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 23) Hannibal Pirates Play Host To Highland On The Prep Hardwood During Their 2020-21 Season Opener While Monroe City Lady Panthers Tip-Off Against Moberly

High School Basketball (Monday)

Boys

Highland 42

Hannibal 68

Girls

Highland 53

Hannibal 49

HHS Lady Cougars: Summer Goings (12 Pts)

Ansley Bringer (11 Pts)

Meleah Eisenberg (10 Pts)

Mobery Lady Spartans 57

Monroe City Lady Panthers 72

MC: Now (2-0) On The Season

National Football Leagie

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams 27

Tampa Bay Bucs 24

Bucs Now (7-4) On The Season

Rams Improve To (7-3) With The Road Win

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

