WGEM Sports At Ten (Part II) Monday (Nov. 23) Iowa All-America Luka Garza Added To Another National Watch List While QHS Grad Jirehl Brock Has A Productive Weekend With The ISU Cyclones In Ames

Earlier today, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the preseason watch list for the 2021 NABC Player of the Year, which now includes Iowa senior All-American Luka Garza.

Over the last couple weeks, the 6-foot-11 Garza has been named the only unanimous Associated Press Preseason All-American, Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, and named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year and Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch lists.

Garza was a dominant force in 2019-20, earning National Player of the Year (six national media outlets) and Big Ten Player of the Year distinction, along with earning consensus first-team All-America laurels.

The 2021 NABC Division I Player of the Year award will be announced during the 2021 NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show, which takes place alongside the NABC Convention and Final Four.

Garza and the 5-th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes tipoff their 2020-21 season on Wednesday, against North Carolina Central. Tip-Off is set for 3:03 p.m. Iowa will host the Leathernecks of Western Illinois on December 3 in Iowa City.

On the college gridiron this past weekend in Ames, Iowa, Quincy High graduate Jirehl Brock turned in the most productive outing of his young collegiate career with Iowa State.

The former 4-Star recruit had a chance to showcase his skills rushing and receiving during the 15th ranked Cyclones 45 point shutout victory against the Wildcats of Kansas State. The win helped ISU keep pace in the Big 12 Conference race as they prepare to take on the 20th ranked Longhorns of Texas this weekend in Austin. We'll have an update.

In The SEC, Missouri's home football game in Columbia against Arkansas was postponed earlier today during COVID-19 health and safety concerns within the Razorbacks football program in Fayetteville. The Hogs have been replaced on the Tigers schedule on Saturday with (0-7) Vanderbilt. We'll have details.

Tri-State area Cardinals fans received some sad news on Monday. Mainly due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the annual Cardinal Caravan won't be preparing to hit the road in the months ahead. We'll have the story and details on when the major league franchise might be able to send current and former players to The Gem City to greet fans and sign autographs once again.