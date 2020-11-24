Woman who bounced between foster homes named Rhodes Scholar

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who as a child bounced between foster homes and often slept on the couches of friends in Missouri has been named a 2021 Rhodes Scholar. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Mackenzie Fierceton is one of just 32 U.S. college students awarded a four-year scholarship for graduate studies at the University of Oxford in England. Fierceton said her foster homes were in several St. Louis area municipalities, including Manchester, Clayton and Creve Coeur. She is a 2016 graduate of the Whitfield School in Creve Coeur, and praised the teachers at the school for serving as parental figures when she needed them most.