Virus outbreak delays production at world’s top glove maker

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp., the world’s largest maker of rubber gloves, says it expects a two to four week delay in deliveries after more than 2,000 workers at its factories were infected by the coronavirus, raising the possibility of supply disruptions during the pandemic. Top Glove said it has temporarily stopped production at 16 factories in Klang, a town outside Kuala Lumpur, since Nov. 17 to screen workers, with its remaining 12 facilities in the area operating at much reduced capacities. The government on Monday ordered the 28 Top Glove factories in Klang to shut down in stages to allow workers to undergo screening and mandatory quarantine after 2,453 factory workers tested positive for COVID-19. The health ministry reported 1,511 more cases in the area on Tuesday.