2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Adams Co. bring total to 45

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total in the county to 45.

Health officials reported the victims were two males in their 80s.

The health department also reported 81 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday:

16 individuals under 20-years-old

11 individuals in their 20s

9 individuals in their 30s

12 individuals in their 40s

13 individuals in their 50s

10 individuals in their 60s

5 individuals in their 70s

5 individuals over 80-years-old

The Adams County Health Department has reported a total of 4571 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1028 of those currenlty being active.

The seven-day positivity rate for Adams county is currently at 6.5%.

Heath officials reported a total of 79 individuals currently hospitalized in Adams county with 10 of those currently in ICU.