KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick had a career-high 21 points as Kansas City beat Culver-Stockton 105-35 in a season opener. Allick shot 9 for 12 from the floor. Jacob Johnson had 18 points for Kansas City. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 15 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Franck Kamgain had 10 points. Jakob Happel had 10 points for the Wildcats.