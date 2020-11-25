Another Cloudy Day

Compared to the past two mornings, this Wednesday morning is very mild as temperatures are about 10 degrees warmer. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s. We are waking up again though to a cloudy sky with scattered rain showers in the area. There is a low pressure system just to our southwest with a cold front trailing behind it. The low pressure will continue to move to the east/northeast through the morning hours and will be almost directly over the Tri-States by the afternoon. The rain showers out ahead of the low pressure and cold front will move out of the area by roughly sunrise before the front sweeps through in the afternoon. As the front moves through in the afternoon, I can't rule out a few more scattered showers or even some thunderstorms. The best chance for thunderstorms though will be to our south. Then, the showers will taper off before evening. Behind the cold front, we'll have plenty of moisture. Therefore, the rest of the night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

The moisture will lead to a cloudy start of our Thanksgiving Day. That moisture will exit the area through the day though, allowing for gradually clearing skies. Highs will be in the low 50s.

On Friday, another cold front will sweep through the Tri-States.