Asian shares mostly rise after Dow crests 30,000 points

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly rising after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time despite an ongoing pandemic, as progress in development of coronavirus vaccines kept investors in a buying mood. Benchmarks rose Wednesday in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, but fell in South Korea. News the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin also boosted regional investor optimism. Traders were also encouraged to see that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Fed chair, as treasury secretary.