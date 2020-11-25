Bertelsmann’s Penguin division snaps up Simon & Schuster

BERLIN (AP) — German media giant Bertelsmann said Wednesday that it is buying publisher Simon & Schuster, further expanding its existing U.S. portfolio that already includes the number one American publisher Penguin Random House. Bertelsmann said it is buying the New York-based firm from ViacomCBS for $2.17 billion in cash. Simon & Schuster’s authors include Stephen King, Hillary Clinton and John Irving. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, was slammed by Bertelsmann’s rival News Corp. Bertelsmann was founded in 1835 and owns a broad portfolio of broadcast, music and online businesses. It took full control of Penguin Random House in April.