Biden seeks unity as Trump stokes fading embers of campaign

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is summoning Americans to overcome their divisions and join in common purpose against the coronavirus pandemic and the raw divisions left by the election. In a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation, Biden put the surging pandemic front and center, pledging to tap the “vast powers” of the federal government and to “change the course of the disease” once in office. But for that to work, he said, Americans also must step up for their own safety and that of their fellow citizens. President Donald Trump was not on board with unity. He made a futile call “to turn the election over.”