Chiefs welcome Watkins back with Pringle headed to IR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be getting Sammy Watkins back on the field just in time. The Chiefs put fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he hurt his ankle last weekend in Las Vegas, leaving them with only Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman as the healthy players in the corps. Watkins has been out since Week 5 with a hamstring injury, though his teammates said he looked good in practice Wednesday. That raises hope that Watkins will be on the field when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.