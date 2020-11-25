COVID-19 deaths, coronavirus cases climb again in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Health officials say another 155 people have died of COVID-19 in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release that the number of cases climbed past the 10,000 mark for the first time in three days. And the 155 deaths is higher than at any day in a week. The news release is the last one before Thanksgiving, and health officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker are urging people to stay home for Thanksgiving and not gather in large groups out of concern that such celebrations may trigger a surge in cases.