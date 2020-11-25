Cowboys assistant Markus Paul dies day after medical event

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul has died a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team’s facility. He was 54. The team says the cause of death is pending. Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants. The former NFL safety was part of five Super Bowl championships, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.